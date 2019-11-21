 
Romaniapress.com

November 21, 2019

(Correspondence)Iohannis: Election of Tusk to EPP chairmanship reveals East-West rift increasingly vanishes
Nov 21, 2019

(Correspondence)Iohannis: Election of Tusk to EPP chairmanship reveals East-West rift increasingly vanishes.
AGERPRES special correspondent Tudor Martalogu reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday night saluted the election of the former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for the position of chairman of the European People’s Party saying that this reveals that the rift between the East and the West vanishes more and more. "It is a first and it is a beautiful first. I know Mr. Tusk very well and I’m very glad he was elected with an overwhelming majority of votes. The fact that for the first time we have at the helm of the EPP a president from the Eastern part of Europe obviously shows an opening in the EPP to, let’s say new members with the European Union. A thing that pleases us and it is a visible sign, an obvious sign that the East-West rift is vanishing more and more and this in fact is what we want for Romania and for the Romanians, to attain a living standard and a society as mature as that of the old EU Member States’ societies," the Romanian president stated at his arrival at the EPP Summit that has ended the first day of the statutory congress of the pan-European political family.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "I haven&#39;t made a review yet, but I can tell you two or (...)

Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states. According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, (...)

"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as (...)

FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018.

Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania 2019 World Rowing Championships women&#39;s double sculls silver medallists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, also the gold medallists at the 2019 European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina were named rowers of the year 2019 in Romanian at the gala held on Friday by the Romanian (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia The voting abroad for the presidential election runoff is unfolding on Friday at all the polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. At 15:00hrs, Romania&#39;s time, 761 polling stations were open of the (...)

Eurostat: Romania Social Protection Spending Among Lowest in EU in 2017 Romania, together with Bulgaria and Latvia, had the lowest social protection expenditure per capita in 2017, Eurostat data showed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |