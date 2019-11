Bank Assets Reach All-Time High of RON472.9B in Jan-Sept



The value of assets in the Romanian banking system reached an all-time high of RON472.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 6.2% higher compared with the same period in 2018 and 4.8% higher compared with end-2018, central bank data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]