Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara



Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania. Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara.Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]