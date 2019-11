Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019



Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...) Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019.Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]