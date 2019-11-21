’Cluj. 21.12.1989’ exhibition at National Museum of Transylvanian History to mark 30th anniversary of December 1989 Revolution



The National Museum of Transylvanian History (MNIT) in Cluj-Napoca marks the 30th anniversary of the December 1989 Revolution with an exhibition event titled "Cluj. 21.12.1989", which opens on Thursday. "30 years after the December 1989 events, the National Museum of Transylvanian History makes an attempt to (re)convey the emotion of those days through the exhibition event 'Cluj. 21.12.1989' that is to open on November 21 at 18:00. The exhibition builds on the idea of human sacrifice, following the drama of all those who participated, directly or indirectly, in the revolutionary events of December 1989. As a concept exhibition, it relies on the emotional impact through sensory stimulation rather than on fact reporting, testimonies or interpretations of the December 1989 events. In a subjective, sober and decent way, we will highlight the personal drama, promoting critical thinking and inciting an internal debate on civic duty in the contemporary era," MNIT said in a release. According to the organizers, the exhibition is put together from several small projects, with each exhibition hall capturing a certain state of mind generated by the various ways of involvement in the December 1989 historic events. "The seven halls of the exhibition take the public on an emotional journey to the past, from the perspective of three categories of Cluj locals: those who lived the events first hand in the street, those who lived the Revolution on TV and those who began to live from that moment, that is, those born in the year of the Revolution and who learned about the events from stories and only lived the consequences thereof," the release said. The National News Agency AGERPRES is partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

