OMV Petrom, Hidroelectrica, Romgaz – Top Profitable Companies in Romania in 2018



OMV Petrom was Romania's most profitable company in 2018, with RON3.9 billion, followed by Hidroelectrica and Romgaz, according to a KeysFin annual study on business condition in Romania, released Thursday. OMV Petrom, Hidroelectrica, Romgaz – Top Profitable Companies in Romania in 2018.OMV Petrom was Romania's most profitable company in 2018, with RON3.9 billion, followed by Hidroelectrica and Romgaz, according to a KeysFin annual study on business condition in Romania, released Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]