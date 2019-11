Auchan Integrates Altex Services In Galati-Based Hypermarket



French retailer Auchan said it started a pilot project jointly with computer and electronics retailer Altex, whereby the latter offers products and services through a new concept of Altex inside-store integrated in an Auchan (...) Auchan Integrates Altex Services In Galati-Based Hypermarket.French retailer Auchan said it started a pilot project jointly with computer and electronics retailer Altex, whereby the latter offers products and services through a new concept of Altex inside-store integrated in an Auchan (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]