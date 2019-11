JYSK Turnover In Romania Grows 20.5% To RON582M In 2019 Financial Year



Scandinavian furniture and home accessories retailer JYSK on Thursday said its turnover grew 20.5% to RON582 million and its profit before tax grew 12.8% to RON75.6 million, in Romania, in 2019 financial year ended on August (...) JYSK Turnover In Romania Grows 20.5% To RON582M In 2019 Financial Year.Scandinavian furniture and home accessories retailer JYSK on Thursday said its turnover grew 20.5% to RON582 million and its profit before tax grew 12.8% to RON75.6 million, in Romania, in 2019 financial year ended on August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]