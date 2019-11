City Grill Group 9-Month Turnover Up 13% YoY To RON148M



City Grill Group, one of the leading players in the local restaurant industry, held by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, on Thursday said its turnover grew 13% on the year, to RON148 million, in January-September 2019. City Grill Group 9-Month Turnover Up 13% YoY To RON148M.City Grill Group, one of the leading players in the local restaurant industry, held by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, on Thursday said its turnover grew 13% on the year, to RON148 million, in January-September 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]