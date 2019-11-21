Ambassador Ramis decorates seven cultural personalities for successful France-Romania Season



Seven cultural personalities were welcomed to the Order of Arts and Letters by Ambassador Michele Ramis for their "remarkable" contribution to the success of the France - Romania Season, according to a press statement of the French Embassy in Bucharest. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the French Residence. Receiving membership of the Order of Arts and Letters in the Chevalier grade were director of the Youth Theatre House of Piatra Neamt Gianina Carbunariu; Director of the Radu Stanca National Theatre House of Sibiu Constantin Chiriac; Director of the National Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest Ioan Cristescu; artistic director of the Art Encounters Foundation Diana Marincu; the editor-in-chief of "IDEA art + society" magazine Ciprian Muresan; Director General of the National History Museum of Romania Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, and commissioner of the France - Romania Season, diplomat Andrei Tarnea. Ambassador Ramis emphasised the contribution of each of the seven personalities to the success of the France-Romania Season, as well as the significance of this series of events as part of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "This is an exceptional award ceremony, which takes place in an equally exceptional context: almost a year ago, Presidents Macron and Iohannis solemnly opened the France - Romania Season in Paris, the first of its kind involving two European Union member states. Throughout this year, the French and Romanians have been able to discover and recreate this intimate connection that has strengthened our common history. I am pleased to present the Order of Arts and Letters to a number of personalities that the French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, chose to honour for their contribution to this successful season," said Ramis. The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is one of the four ministerial orders that were not abolished during the reorganisation of the French decorations decided by General de Gaulle in 1963. Chaired by the Minister of Culture, the Order of Arts and Letters "aims to reward the people who have distinguished themselves by their creations in the artistic or literary field or by their contribution to the brilliance of Arts and Letters in France and in the world." This order was granted to personalities such as Marcel Pagnol, Georges Braque, Marc Chagall and Eugen Ionescu, according to the embassy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Ambassador Ramis decorates seven cultural personalities for successful France-Romania Season.Seven cultural personalities were welcomed to the Order of Arts and Letters by Ambassador Michele Ramis for their "remarkable" contribution to the success of the France - Romania Season, according to a press statement of the French Embassy in Bucharest. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the French Residence. Receiving membership of the Order of Arts and Letters in the Chevalier grade were director of the Youth Theatre House of Piatra Neamt Gianina Carbunariu; Director of the Radu Stanca National Theatre House of Sibiu Constantin Chiriac; Director of the National Museum of Romanian Literature in Bucharest Ioan Cristescu; artistic director of the Art Encounters Foundation Diana Marincu; the editor-in-chief of "IDEA art + society" magazine Ciprian Muresan; Director General of the National History Museum of Romania Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, and commissioner of the France - Romania Season, diplomat Andrei Tarnea. Ambassador Ramis emphasised the contribution of each of the seven personalities to the success of the France-Romania Season, as well as the significance of this series of events as part of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "This is an exceptional award ceremony, which takes place in an equally exceptional context: almost a year ago, Presidents Macron and Iohannis solemnly opened the France - Romania Season in Paris, the first of its kind involving two European Union member states. Throughout this year, the French and Romanians have been able to discover and recreate this intimate connection that has strengthened our common history. I am pleased to present the Order of Arts and Letters to a number of personalities that the French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, chose to honour for their contribution to this successful season," said Ramis. The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres is one of the four ministerial orders that were not abolished during the reorganisation of the French decorations decided by General de Gaulle in 1963. Chaired by the Minister of Culture, the Order of Arts and Letters "aims to reward the people who have distinguished themselves by their creations in the artistic or literary field or by their contribution to the brilliance of Arts and Letters in France and in the world." This order was granted to personalities such as Marcel Pagnol, Georges Braque, Marc Chagall and Eugen Ionescu, according to the embassy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "I haven't made a review yet, but I can tell you two or (...)



Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states. According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, (...)



"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as (...)



FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018.



Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania 2019 World Rowing Championships women's double sculls silver medallists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, also the gold medallists at the 2019 European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina were named rowers of the year 2019 in Romanian at the gala held on Friday by the Romanian (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia The voting abroad for the presidential election runoff is unfolding on Friday at all the polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. At 15:00hrs, Romania's time, 761 polling stations were open of the (...)



Eurostat: Romania Social Protection Spending Among Lowest in EU in 2017 Romania, together with Bulgaria and Latvia, had the lowest social protection expenditure per capita in 2017, Eurostat data showed.

