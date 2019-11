Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group To Insure Tarom Fleet For Second Consecutive Year



Omniasig, the largest company in the local portfolio of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), will be insuring the fleet of state-owned airline Tarom for the second consecutive year. Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group To Insure Tarom Fleet For Second Consecutive Year.Omniasig, the largest company in the local portfolio of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), will be insuring the fleet of state-owned airline Tarom for the second consecutive year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]