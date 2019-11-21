#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis:PSD has changed its faces many times,but never its habit;it must be sent to Opposition



President Klaus Iohannis has called on Romanians on Thursday to turn out to vote on Sunday, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "has changed many times its faces, but never its habit," which is why it must be sent to the Opposition. "Even if you or the others may think that the PSD is not so bad, in reality, the PSD has changed its faces many times, but never its habit. This is why, the PSD must be sent, for many years, to the Opposition and for this thing to happen we need to turn out to vote and we need to obtain a vote so clear that no one ever questions whether the PSD returns or not. We should vote like that, so it doesn’t return until years and years and, during this time, we can get the country on its feet. We, together with the other democratic forces of Romania, in order to fix the country, make it normal and for this, my dear Galati residents, dear Romanians, it is extremely important to turn out to vote on Sunday, 24 November," Iohannis stated at a meeting with his followers in Galati. He reiterated that "the heroes of the elections are the people with the voting stamp in their hand." "Our fight hasn’t finished yet and it won’t end before going through the entire electoral cycle of elections, after the runoff, the local, the parliamentary elections are next. I will tell you why it is extremely important to turn out to vote and vote correctly, meaning for the PNL [the National Liberal Party]. It is very important because we want to make Romania better, normal, we want to have institutions working for the citizen, good schools for Romanian children, modern hospitals for Romanians, infrastructure which truly leads to the development of regions. I want very much for Moldavia to be connected to the rest of the country through a motorway, railway, so that investors come here, too, so you can have better paid jobs and people understand that Romania is part of the developed part of Europe. I don’t want Romanians to feel inferior to those in Western Europe," Iohannis argued. The President said that the PSD "should be removed from the buttons for many years." "Only then, we will succeed in making Romania run as a normal country. We don’t want the moon in the sky, but every Romanian has the right to a normal life, to a normal country, to good schools for children, to hospitals which function, to roads and politicians who get involved for Romania and for Romanians, but we don’t see these politicians in the PSD," Iohannis added. 