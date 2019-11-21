#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila promises not to promulgate austerity policies if elected president



National chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that in the event of being elected Romania's president she would not enact any law that would bring "austerity policies" in Romania. "I am a person who places the wellbeing of the country above all else. I have always promoted an increase of the incomes of the Romanians and that is what I will keep on doing when in office. I will fight against those who want to throw Romania into poverty. I will not enact any law that brings austerity policies in Romania. I want every Romanian to know that I am a person that loves her country and her people. I have always rooted for Romania and Romanians and I have never spoken evil of my country abroad," Dancila told a news conference at Parliament Palace. She added that Romanians do not want "contempt and arrogance." "The Romanians are sick and tired of contempt and arrogance, they are fed up with the president's absence and they are sick and tired of being looked down upon by a man who showed them that he was not with them, that he did not know his country, that he does not know the problems we have in our country, that he does not know, does not want or cannot work for Romania. These discussions [with voters] showed me some simple things that Romanians want," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, publisher: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)