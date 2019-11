Eurostat: Romania Imported EUR46M Of Wine, Exported EUR25M Of Wine From/To EU Member States In 2018



Romania imported over EUR46 million worth of wine from EU Member States and exported EUR24.9 million of wine to EU countries in 2018, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]