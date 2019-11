Traffic On Romania Airports Headed Towards 23 Million Passengers In 2019 After 9-Month Growth Of 6.9%



Traffic on Romania’s 17 airports reached 21.8 million passengers in 2018, being the fifth consecutive year of growth. Traffic On Romania Airports Headed Towards 23 Million Passengers In 2019 After 9-Month Growth Of 6.9%.Traffic on Romania’s 17 airports reached 21.8 million passengers in 2018, being the fifth consecutive year of growth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]