Huawei Vice-President Caherine Chen on Romania aligning to US stand on 5G: company trusts access to 5G would not be cut



Huawei Vice-President Catherine Chen hopes Romania would not align to the US position on banning the access of the Asian giant to building 5G networks in Romania, but would act based on facts, tests and risk assessments. The way that, she says, is pursued in countries like Britain, France or Germany or by the European Commission.