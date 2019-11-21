 
Huawei Vice-President Caherine Chen on Romania aligning to US stand on 5G: company trusts access to 5G would not be cut
Huawei Vice-President Catherine Chen hopes Romania would not align to the US position on banning the access of the Asian giant to building 5G networks in Romania, but would act based on facts, tests and risk assessments. The way that, she says, is pursued in countries like Britain, France or Germany or by the European Commission.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "I haven&#39;t made a review yet, but I can tell you two or (...)

Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states. According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, (...)

"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as (...)

FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018.

Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania 2019 World Rowing Championships women&#39;s double sculls silver medallists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, also the gold medallists at the 2019 European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina were named rowers of the year 2019 in Romanian at the gala held on Friday by the Romanian (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia The voting abroad for the presidential election runoff is unfolding on Friday at all the polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. At 15:00hrs, Romania&#39;s time, 761 polling stations were open of the (...)

Eurostat: Romania Social Protection Spending Among Lowest in EU in 2017 Romania, together with Bulgaria and Latvia, had the lowest social protection expenditure per capita in 2017, Eurostat data showed.

 

