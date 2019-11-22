#2019PresidentialElection/Voting in Diaspora starts; polling station in New Zealand, opened



Voting in the Diaspora for the President of Romania has started, the first polling station opened being the one in Auckland, New Zealand. In this second round of the presidential elections, Romanians abroad have again three days at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time. Most polling stations for Romanians abroad are in Spain, 143. In Madrid, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved the set-up of nine polling stations. In Italy a number of 142 polling stations was approved, out of which five in Rome, divided among the Embassy, Consulate and the Romanian Cultural Institute. In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations, and in the UK, 72. Romanians in France can vote in the presidential elections in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP. The map and list of polling stations abroad can be checked on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), www.mae.ro. This year, Romanians abroad also had the possibility to vote by mail. In the first round of the presidential election, from 8 to 10 November, over 650,000 Romanians abroad voted at polling stations and almost 25,200 voted by mail. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/Voting in Diaspora starts; polling station in New Zealand, opened.Voting in the Diaspora for the President of Romania has started, the first polling station opened being the one in Auckland, New Zealand. In this second round of the presidential elections, Romanians abroad have again three days at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time. Most polling stations for Romanians abroad are in Spain, 143. In Madrid, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved the set-up of nine polling stations. In Italy a number of 142 polling stations was approved, out of which five in Rome, divided among the Embassy, Consulate and the Romanian Cultural Institute. In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations, and in the UK, 72. Romanians in France can vote in the presidential elections in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP. The map and list of polling stations abroad can be checked on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), www.mae.ro. This year, Romanians abroad also had the possibility to vote by mail. In the first round of the presidential election, from 8 to 10 November, over 650,000 Romanians abroad voted at polling stations and almost 25,200 voted by mail. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "I haven't made a review yet, but I can tell you two or (...)



Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states. According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, (...)



"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as (...)



FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018.



Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania 2019 World Rowing Championships women's double sculls silver medallists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, also the gold medallists at the 2019 European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina were named rowers of the year 2019 in Romanian at the gala held on Friday by the Romanian (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia The voting abroad for the presidential election runoff is unfolding on Friday at all the polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. At 15:00hrs, Romania's time, 761 polling stations were open of the (...)



Eurostat: Romania Social Protection Spending Among Lowest in EU in 2017 Romania, together with Bulgaria and Latvia, had the lowest social protection expenditure per capita in 2017, Eurostat data showed.

