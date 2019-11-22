#2019PresidentialElection/Voting in Diaspora starts; polling station in New Zealand, opened
Nov 22, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Voting in Diaspora starts; polling station in New Zealand, opened.
Voting in the Diaspora for the President of Romania has started, the first polling station opened being the one in Auckland, New Zealand.
In this second round of the presidential elections, Romanians abroad have again three days at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time.
Most polling stations for Romanians abroad are in Spain, 143. In Madrid, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved the set-up of nine polling stations.
In Italy a number of 142 polling stations was approved, out of which five in Rome, divided among the Embassy, Consulate and the Romanian Cultural Institute.
In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations, and in the UK, 72.
Romanians in France can vote in the presidential elections in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP.
The map and list of polling stations abroad can be checked on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), www.mae.ro.
This year, Romanians abroad also had the possibility to vote by mail.
In the first round of the presidential election, from 8 to 10 November, over 650,000 Romanians abroad voted at polling stations and almost 25,200 voted by mail. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]