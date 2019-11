Romania’s Banking System Profit Down to RON5B in Jan-Sept



Romania's banking system posted about 5 billion lei (over EUR1 billion) net profit in the first nine months and the assets reached a new high of almost RON473 billion, as lending increased by more than 7%, Romania's central bank data