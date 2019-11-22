#2019PresidentialElection/Diaspora’s first day of voting; over 16,000 Romanians turn out to vote until 14:00



Over 16,000 Romanians abroad turned out to vote on Friday, until approximately 14:00, on the first day of voting in the presidential election runoff. Over 17,500 Romanians who voted by mail add to the aforementioned number, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In this second round of presidential elections, Romanians in the diaspora have again three at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time. The map and list of polling stations abroad can be checked on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), www.mae.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)