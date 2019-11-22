 
Romaniapress.com

November 22, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Over 4,500 Romanians abroad turn out to vote so far; polling stations open in Italy, Spain, UK
Nov 22, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Over 4,500 Romanians abroad turn out to vote so far; polling stations open in Italy, Spain, UK.
More than 4,500 Romanians from abroad had turned out to the polls as of 1:00 pm on Friday, on the first voting day of the presidential runoff, with polling stations opening in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Another 17,500 Romanians have voted by mail, the Central Electoral Bureau said. In the second round of the presidential election, Romanians from the diaspora have again three days to express their option at the polls - on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - in 835 polling stations. The voting hours are as follows: on Friday between 12:00 and 21:00 hrs local time, and Saturday and Sunday between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Voters who are inside the polling station at 21:00 hrs as well as those queuing outside in order to exercise their right to vote are allowed to cast ballots until 23:59 hrs local time at the latest. Most polling stations for Romanians have been set up in Spain - 143, in Italy there are 142 polling stations, of which five are in Rome. In Germany, the Permanent Electoral Authority approved 79 polling stations, and 72 in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Romanians in France have 50 polling places to cast their ballots at. The map and the list of the foreign polling stations are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - www.mae.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila to Romanians: Judge those asking your vote depending on what they did for you Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila asked Romanians to judge those asking their vote depending on what they did for them these years and how much respect they showed them. "Because we won&#39;t have the required debate, I will take this (...)

Norway's Nr1 Fitness Enters Romanian Market With Fitness Center In Bucharest Nr1 Fitness, a company operating some 40 fitness centers in Norway and Hungary, will be opening its first unit in Romania, within the Rotar Park Residence project in western Bucharest, in the first quarter of 2020.

#2019PresidentialElection/AEP: Verification of vote via mail concluded; envelopes of 17,503 electors validated The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has informed that the verification of the barcodes printed on the outer envelopes and the registration of their reception by the electoral offices for the vote via mail and by the electoral offices of the polling stations abroad which have duties in this (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 50,500 Romanians in diaspora turn out to vote before 18:00 Over 50,500 Romanians abroad turned out to vote before 18:00, on the first day of voting for the second round of the presidential election. These add to the 17,503 Romanians who voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. In this second round of the presidential elections, (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)." "I haven&#39;t made a review yet, but I can tell you two or (...)

Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states. According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, (...)

"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |