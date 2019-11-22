PM Orban concerned about leu’s devaluation, points to attempted correlation of Gov’t and BNR policies
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban voiced on Friday his concern about the constant rise of the euro against the domestic leu, saying that the Executive is trying to correlate the government policies with those of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in order to reduce such negative economic effects.
"Of course [that the leu’s devaluation worries me]. We are on the watch and are trying to correlate the government policies with the policies of the National Bank of Romania, so as to reduce such negative economic effects," Orban said.
He added that in general in economy it takes time for the effects of certain decisions to be felt and that the leu-euro ratio is highly dependent on the evolution of the trade balance.
"Let me remind you that starting with 2017, continuing with 2018 and until 2019, because of the economic policies of the PSD governments, the trade deficit has been steadily growing and threatens to reach 18 billion euros for 2019. Of course this affects and puts pressure on the national currency, because due to the increase in imports there is obviously a massive need for foreign currency, particularly euros, the more so as almost 80 percent of the trade is with EU countries. This is the main reason for the leu’s decrease against the euro. On the other hand, I am confident in the National Bank’s capacity to keep the balance between the leu and the euro," said the Prime Minister.
Orban also said that concerns about this issue should have been raised a long time ago, and gave assurances that the government will come up with solutions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
