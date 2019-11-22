 
November 22, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila - open letter: I call Iohannis to debate Friday night at Parliament
The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, launched a public appeal, on Friday, through an open letter, to call Klaus Iohannis, to the Palace of the Parliament, "to a democratic confrontation that Romanians request and deserve." "Dear Romanians, dear journalists, dear opinion makers, regardless of your option on Sunday, I believe you all agree that the way in which Mr. Iohannis chose to behave in this entire period is unacceptable. Nobody, but absolutely nobody, would have deigned to refuse, with no credible argument, an electoral debate. Nobody understood until this time what Mr. Iohannis is running from. What can justify such an attitude of despise and lack of reaction to the Romanians’ appeal? What is Mr. Iohannis hiding? I will insist, until the last moment, and will be ready for the democratic confrontation that Romanians request and deserve! So I launch a public appeal. Let us call Klaus Iohannis to a debate this evening, starting with 20:00 hrs, at the Palace of the Parliament! My campaign staff is already trying to contact Mr. Iohannis’s staff to establish this meeting," the open letter of the PSD leader shows, posted on Facebook. According to Viorica Dancila, "even on the last day of campaigning, Mr. Iohannis is telling Romanians, just as obsessively and stupidly, that they have to choose between him and the PSD." "No, Mr. President! Romanians have to choose between a person who runs from questions and one who, in the last days, answered a few hundred questions coming from all journalists, with no holds barred, no rehearsals, no directing!" Dancila said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
