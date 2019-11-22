Romanians to choose between incumbent Iohannis and Social Democratic ex-PM Dancila in second round of presidential elections



Romanians vote for their president this weekend in elections that pitch incumbent president Klaus Iohannis against ex-prime minister Viorica Dancila. While Iohannis seen as a clear favorite, the vote has major symbolic significance: at the end of a largely uneventful, dull campaign, it would test how strong Dancila’s Social Democrats, blamed for a long series of abuses against the rule of law, remain after being removed from government this fall. Romanians to choose between incumbent Iohannis and Social Democratic ex-PM Dancila in second round of presidential elections.Romanians vote for their president this weekend in elections that pitch incumbent president Klaus Iohannis against ex-prime minister Viorica Dancila. While Iohannis seen as a clear favorite, the vote has major symbolic significance: at the end of a largely uneventful, dull campaign, it would test how strong Dancila’s Social Democrats, blamed for a long series of abuses against the rule of law, remain after being removed from government this fall. [Read the article in HotNews]