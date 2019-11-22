"Shock" figures on deforestation in Romania: Environment Ministry says illegal actions double amount of wood cut yearly



Some 38.6 million cubic meters of wood is cut in Romania annually - almost double the official figures, with the difference resulting from illegal deforestation mostly in privately owned forests. As he presented the figures on Friday, Environment minister Costel Alexe described them as shocking.