FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO



FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018. FAN Courier Acquires Transportation And Logistics Firm SLS CARGO.FAN Courier, the leading courier services company in Romania, is acquiring transportation and logistics firm SLS CARGO, established in 2014 by businessman Mihai Stoica. SLS CARGO had a turnover of RON55.8 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]