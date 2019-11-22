#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: To draw the line - Romanians want to get rid of PSD
Nov 22, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Bacau, on Friday, as a conclusion of the electoral campaign held between the two rounds of elections, that Romanians want to "get rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)."
"I haven’t made a review yet, but I can tell you two or three things that come straight to my mind. It’s a campaign which I consider very good. I was lucky to have a very good campaign team. I went to almost 30 counties. I had meetings with over 100,000 people overall. Personally and directly, I interacted with several tens of thousands of Romanians, so a very intense and very good campaign. To draw a line and gather what Romanians want, I can tell you very clearly: Romanians want to get rid of the PSD," Klaus Iohannis stated.
The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate running for president didn’t want to comment on the manner in which PSD Chairwoman Viorica Dancila carried out the electoral campaign.
"I let my contestant make her own campaign. I have stated from the start that I want to meet as many people as possible in this campaign and I succeeded. I really succeeded. Such a campaign represents an extraordinary opportunity to meet people, to get in direct contact with people and that’s what I have done for a month and a half, as long as the campaigns lasted. I am very, very happy and pleased that I did this thing," Iohannis stated.
President Klaus Iohannis also stated that he didn’t choose Moldavia coincidentally in order to conclude the campaign, because here, he won the elections in five out of six counties in the first round of elections.
He voiced confidence that he would win the presidential election on Sunday in all the counties of Moldavia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
