Romania, US discuss plans to expand Mihail Kogalniceanu, Campia Turzii air bases
Nov 22, 2019
Romanian and US defence specialists discussed on Thursday and Friday plans to expand the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, at a meeting attended by officials and experts from the two states.
According to a press release issued by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday, the talks were part of a meeting of the Romanian-American executive committee in charge with implementing the Agreement Regarding the Activities of United States Forces Located on the Territory of Romania, signed in Bucharest on December 6, 2005, and the Agreement Between the United States of America and Romania on the Deployment of the United States Ballistic Missile Defense System in Romania, signed in Washington on September 13, 2011.
At the meeting, hosted by the Military Club House in Bucharest, the support and contribution of Romania to the development of infrastructure projects and the extension of the two mentioned air bases were presented.
"The Romanian officials informed the American counterparts about the decisions issued by the Romanian government approving financial funds for the expansion and modernisation of the two air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii, as well as about steps taken at the inter-ministerial level to solve specific problems identified by previous meetings and that are out of the jurisdiction of the Ministry of National Defense," the release reads.
At the same time, the American officials were informed that Romania firmly supports further US military presence on its soil.
The Romanian-American Executive Committee co-ordinates and acts in the area of political-military issues at the level of executive officers, according to the provisions in force, or in support of the Romanian-American Joint Committee, a bilateral working body which co-chair is the senior MApN official in charge with defence policy, planning and international affairs.
The Romanian delegation was led by the Romanian co-chair of the Executive Committee, Colonel Alin Moiceanu, with the Department for defence policy, planning and international relations, and it included experts and guests from the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Finance.
The US delegation was led by the American co-chair of the Executive Committee, Colonel Geoffrey Wright, senior official with the United States European Command (EUCOM), and included experts and guests from EUCOM, United States Army Europe, United States Air Forces in Europe, United States Naval Forces Europe, United States Marine Corps Forces Europe, as well as representatives for the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base and the US ambassador USA in Bucharest.
The Romanian and American officials reviewed the activities carried out since the previous meeting of the Executive Committee last November, discussing bilateral and multinational exercises planned for the next two years, infrastructure projects developed by the US within the facilities and areas made available to it based on the provisions of the relevant agreement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, publisher: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
