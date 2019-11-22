Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania
Nov 22, 2019
Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis, named rowers of 2019 in Romania.
2019 World Rowing Championships women’s double sculls silver medallists Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis, also the gold medallists at the 2019 European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina were named rowers of the year 2019 in Romanian at the gala held on Friday by the Romanian Rowing Federation.
Bodnar was proud of the trophy he received and said she wants 2020 to be the best year of her career. "This gala is very important to us; I am honored to be among the best rowers in Romania. I want to thank all of you who have worked with me and I wish 2020 to be our best year and to go to the Tokyo Olympic Games with as strong a team as possible," she said.
In her turn, Simona Radis said: "We cannot promise any medal in Tokyo, although we hope to return with one from there, but we promise that not even a training session from now on will be in vain. We will do our best for Romania to be one of the strongest nations at the Olympic Games."
Chairwoman of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa told the audience no athlete is fulfilled until he or she reaches the medal podium at the Olympic Games.
Chairman of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu said he wants to share in the joy of the Romanian rowers at the end of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Prizes at the Romanian Rowing Gala were awarded in the following categories:
Seniors:
Athletes of the year 2019 - Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis (double sculls)
The members of the seven teams to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis (women’s double sculls); Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari (men’s coxless four); Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Amalia Beres (women’s coxless pair); Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa (men’s coxless pair); Ionela Livia Cozmiuc, Gianina-Elena Beleaga (women’s lightweight double sculls); Viviana Iuliana Bejinariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu (women’s coxless four); Ioan Prundeanu, Marian-Florian Enache (men’s double sculls).
Juniors:
Athletes of the year - Florin Arteni Fantanariu and Alexandru Gherasim (junior men’s pair)
Coach - Cristian Malis
Youth:
Athletes of the Year - Florin Sorin Lehaci, Dumitru Alexandru Ciobaca (men’s pair)
Coaches: Antonio Colamonici and Dorin Alupei.
Diplomas of Excellence were awarded to the following clubs: CS Dinamo Bucharest; CSA Steaua Bucharest, CSM Suceava, CSS Triumf Bucharest, CSS Orsova, CS Botosani, Nicu Gane Falticeni National Collegiate High School, LPS Nicolae Rotaru Constanta, CSS Bega Timisoara, CSN Snagov, CSN Orsova and INCS Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]