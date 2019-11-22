 
#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia
#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE - Voting abroad unfolds at all polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia.
The voting abroad for the presidential election runoff is unfolding on Friday at all the polling stations in Europe, Africa and Central Asia, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. At 15:00hrs, Romania’s time, 761 polling stations were open of the 835 polling stations set up abroad and a number of 24,113 Romanian citizens has exercised their right to vote. The first day of the voting abroad concluded in New Zealand, Australia, East and Southeast Asia and it is about to start, as of 17:00hrs, Romania’s time, at the polling stations organised in South America, the U.S. and Canada, the MAE mentions. The MAE reiterates the recommendation made to the Romanian citizens abroad to turn out to vote in the first part of the voting period (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), in order to avoid crowding on the last day. The Romanian citizens abroad can access the interactive map of polling stations on the MAE official website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

