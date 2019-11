Norway’s Nr1 Fitness Enters Romanian Market With Fitness Center In Bucharest



Nr1 Fitness, a company operating some 40 fitness centers in Norway and Hungary, will be opening its first unit in Romania, within the Rotar Park Residence project in western Bucharest, in the first quarter of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]