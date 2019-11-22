#2019PresidentialElection/AEP: Verification of vote via mail concluded; envelopes of 17,503 electors validated
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has informed that the verification of the barcodes printed on the outer envelopes and the registration of their reception by the electoral offices for the vote via mail and by the electoral offices of the polling stations abroad which have duties in this regard has completed.
There have been validated the envelopes containing the vote via mail of 17,503 electors until the set deadline - 21 November, 24:00hrs, the AEP release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informed.
The electors who voted via mail can check online, on the www.votstrainatate.ro, to see whether their envelopes reached the destination.
This option which has been reactivated on the www.votstrainatate.ro gives the possibility to the persons who registered for the vote via mail and those whose requests have been approved to check the status of the envelope being received by one of the polling stations in Romania within the Electoral Office for the polling stations abroad or by an embassy or diplomatic mission.
The AEP mentions that the electors whose envelops have been registered by the relevant offices have already received a confirmation mail.
The electors whose envelops haven’t been received in due time in order to be validated have been notified via mail, to head toward the closest polling station in order to exercise their right to vote, the quoted source also mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
