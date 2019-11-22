#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 50,500 Romanians in diaspora turn out to vote before 18:00



Over 50,500 Romanians abroad turned out to vote before 18:00, on the first day of voting for the second round of the presidential election. These add to the 17,503 Romanians who voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. In this second round of the presidential elections, Romanians abroad have again three days at their disposal to cast their vote at the ballot boxes: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A number of 835 polling stations have been set up for them, which are open according to the following schedule: on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, local, and on Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00, local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those who are in line in front of the polling station waiting to cast their ballot can exercise their right to vote until 23:59, local time. Most polling stations for Romanians abroad are in Spain, 143. In Italy a number of 142 polling stations was approved. In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations, and in the UK, 72. Romanians in France can vote in the presidential elections in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP. The map and list of polling stations abroad can be checked on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), www.mae.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)