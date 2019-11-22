#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila to Romanians: Judge those asking your vote depending on what they did for you
Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila asked Romanians to judge those asking their vote depending on what they did for them these years and how much respect they showed them.
"Because we won’t have the required debate, I will take this moment to send a heartfelt message to all Romanians. (...) Dear Romanians, choose to judge those coming and asking for your vote depending on what they have done for you these years and how much respect they have shown you. Look how much they worked, how much they listened, how much these candidates evolved in time. I don’t have the arrogance to promise you I will be an ideal president, but I can promise, and the facts are on my side, that I will work more than all the presidents of the past 30 years in Romania," Dancila said in a statement held at the Parliament Palace.
Dancila went on saying she believes in family and God, she believes in the Romanian people, she is a good Romanian and loves her country.
The PSD Chairwoman asked the undecided "their confidence and vote for a mandate of work day by day, hour by hour."
"For doctors and teachers, whom I respect for their work and promise I will stand by their side, I will support them as president, I will support the reform in these two areas of a major importance for Romania - education and healthcare. For pensioners, who know how much I respect them, that I am a person who understands their needs and rights and who has always endorsed the increase in pensions for a decent living. For women and for mothers, by whose side I have always been and for whom I will fight unconditionally, because I am one of them and I understand them. I know what it means to be a woman. For the Romanian entrepreneurs, in whom I believe and whom I will support to become one of the main engines of the country and reach international markets," the PSD candidate said.
She also said that it is not enough to tell Romanians in the diaspora to come home, "we must prove responsibility and take measures to create similar conditions to those in the countries where they left to."
"They must know that those holding leadership positions in the Romanian state take good measures for their families, for the communities of Romania. They must know that those who have these levers take measures for better wages, better pensions, for their parents and grandparents, for Romania’s development. I believe all these things are important for them. They are not some figures, they are not the 4 million Romanians who left, they are the 4 million Romanians for whom we must do something so they can come back home," Dancila said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
