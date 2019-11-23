#2019PresidentialElection / Vote abroad - second day: over 170,000 Romanians vote until 14:00, Saturday



Bucharest, Nov 23 /Agerpres/ - Over 170,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polls, until Saturday at 14:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections. To these are added 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. Romanians in the diaspora started voting on Friday and can still express their choice at the polls on Saturday and Sunday. For them, 835 polling stations were organized, which are open at weekends between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are outside the polling station may exercise their right to choose until 23:59 local time. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)