PM Orban at Gaudeamus Book Fair: I will read with interest any book about Ionel Bratianu



Bucharest, Nov 23 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that he would read with interest any new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party to find the reasons that determined their political action. He was present at the launch of the volumes "Speeches by Ion I. C. Bratianu", which took place at the Gaudeamus Book Fair. "Any kind of new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party, which are practically associated with most of the achievements of modern Romania, this book and many other books, I will always read them with great interest to find the reasons that determined the political action of Ionel Bratianu and the other outstanding members of the National Liberal Party," said Orban. The head of the Government said that he read and retained from the foreword of the volume the 10 criteria, the decalogue of the statesman Ion I. C. Bratianu. "Reading from the foreword to this book, I have retained from the decalogue of a statesman: the existence of a project for the country, the adequacy to the spirit of the time, realism and moderation in international relations, the moral force that Ionel Bratianu demonstrated, political humility, enlightened patriotism, strategic patience, pragmatism, negotiation power and the stature of a statesman acting on behalf of the fundamental interests of the country whose destiny is called upon to achieve for the nation," emphasized Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) PM Orban at Gaudeamus Book Fair: I will read with interest any book about Ionel Bratianu.Bucharest, Nov 23 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that he would read with interest any new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party to find the reasons that determined their political action. He was present at the launch of the volumes "Speeches by Ion I. C. Bratianu", which took place at the Gaudeamus Book Fair. "Any kind of new book about the life and activity of Ionel Bratianu and the leaders of the National Liberal Party, which are practically associated with most of the achievements of modern Romania, this book and many other books, I will always read them with great interest to find the reasons that determined the political action of Ionel Bratianu and the other outstanding members of the National Liberal Party," said Orban. The head of the Government said that he read and retained from the foreword of the volume the 10 criteria, the decalogue of the statesman Ion I. C. Bratianu. "Reading from the foreword to this book, I have retained from the decalogue of a statesman: the existence of a project for the country, the adequacy to the spirit of the time, realism and moderation in international relations, the moral force that Ionel Bratianu demonstrated, political humility, enlightened patriotism, strategic patience, pragmatism, negotiation power and the stature of a statesman acting on behalf of the fundamental interests of the country whose destiny is called upon to achieve for the nation," emphasized Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ 15,294 detainees vote in Sunday's elections A number of 15,294 detainees exercised their voting rights on Sunday during the second round of the presidential elections, informs a press release of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP). "As a result of all the organizational measures having been ordered for ensuring the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 15:00hrs: 31.39% Voter turnout in Sunday's second round of the presidential election as of 15:00hrs nationwide was 31.39%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 5,719,976 voters voted: 3,304,937 in the urban areas and 2,415,039 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations on third day of vote abroad More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election. Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the data from BEC, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Ciolos: I expect a more dynamic tenure than the first one PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos stated on Sunday in Alexandria that he expects the future President to have a more dynamic tenure than the first one, and that the political forces wanting Romania's modernization must engage together in a project for the long (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 13:00hrs: 22.07% Voter turnout in today's second round of the presidential election as of 13:00hrs nationwide was 22.07%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 4,021,634 voters voted: 2,363,058 in the urban areas and 1,658,576 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 12:00hrs: 16.60% Voter turnout in today's second round of the presidential election as of noon nationwide was 16.60%, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Out of a total of 3,024,679 voters who went to the polls, 1,774,154 voted in the urban areas and 1,250,525 in the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE: Second round of elections ends in New Zealand The second round of the presidential election has already ended in New Zealand, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), also mentioning 380,314 Romanian citizens exercised their right to vote by 10:00hrs at the polling stations abroad. "The third voting day abroad for the second (...)

