Bucharest, Nov 23 /Agerpres/ - Over 270,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to the polls, until Saturday at 18:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections. Added to these are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the BEC, most Romanians who went to the polls in the diaspora were in Italy - about 52,000. In the UK, about 47,000 Romanians voted, and in Germany - over 43,000. In Spain, the country with the most polling stations, 143, about 35,000 Romanians turned out to the polls. Romanians from abroad started voting on Friday and can still express their choice at the polls on Saturday and Sunday. For them, 835 polling stations were organized, which are open at weekends between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are outside the polling station, may exercise their right to choose until 23:59 local time. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

