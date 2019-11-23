#2019PresidentialElection / PMP’s head Tomac, in Serbia: I vote with hope Romania’s president to contribute to enlargement of EU in Balkans



Bucharest, Nov 23 /Agerpres/ - The leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, voted in Serbia on Saturday in the runoff of the presidential elections, expressing the hope that the president of Romania "will actively contribute to the enlargement of the European Union in the Balkans, but also beyond Prut River". He expressed his constitutional right at the Consulate General of Romania in Zajecar, Serbia. "I chose to be alongside the Romanian community in Timoc Valley, invited to an event, but also to draw attention to the obligation we have not to abandon the Romanians here," Tomac wrote on his Facebook page. The PMP president stressed that the head of state "must also turn his attention to those who have to fight to defend their Romanian identity, culture and traditions". Eugen Tomac stresses that "Romania is a model in terms of respecting the rights of minorities, and the president must ensure that Romanians have the same treatment in other states". He points out that in Serbia there is "a large community of Romanians who do not have schools, have no churches and are not represented in the local administration according to their share". "This happens although Romania, in 2012, conditioned its vote for Serbia's European course on observing the bilateral Protocol on the protection of national minorities," adds the PMP leader. "I voted today with the Romanians in the Timoc Valley, hoping that the president of Romania, as a member of the European Council, will actively contribute to the enlargement of the European Union in the Balkans, but also beyond Prut River," points out Tomac. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

#2019PresidentialElection/ 15,294 detainees vote in Sunday's elections A number of 15,294 detainees exercised their voting rights on Sunday during the second round of the presidential elections, informs a press release of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP). "As a result of all the organizational measures having been ordered for ensuring the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 15:00hrs: 31.39% Voter turnout in Sunday's second round of the presidential election as of 15:00hrs nationwide was 31.39%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 5,719,976 voters voted: 3,304,937 in the urban areas and 2,415,039 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations on third day of vote abroad More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election. Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the data from BEC, (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Ciolos: I expect a more dynamic tenure than the first one PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos stated on Sunday in Alexandria that he expects the future President to have a more dynamic tenure than the first one, and that the political forces wanting Romania's modernization must engage together in a project for the long (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 13:00hrs: 22.07% Voter turnout in today's second round of the presidential election as of 13:00hrs nationwide was 22.07%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 4,021,634 voters voted: 2,363,058 in the urban areas and 1,658,576 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 12:00hrs: 16.60% Voter turnout in today's second round of the presidential election as of noon nationwide was 16.60%, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Out of a total of 3,024,679 voters who went to the polls, 1,774,154 voted in the urban areas and 1,250,525 in the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ MAE: Second round of elections ends in New Zealand The second round of the presidential election has already ended in New Zealand, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), also mentioning 380,314 Romanian citizens exercised their right to vote by 10:00hrs at the polling stations abroad. "The third voting day abroad for the second (...)

