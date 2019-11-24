#2019PresidentialElection/More than 15,000 prisoners apply to vote in Sunday’s presidential runoff



Over 15,000 prisoners have announced their intention to vote in Sunday's presidential runoff, according to the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP). ANP says that, according to the centralisation of the figures nationwide, the estimated statistics indicated on Wednesday that 15,151 enfranchised prisoners announced their intention to participate in the poll on Sunday. Voters in custody or serving freedom-abridging sentences who have not been disenfranchised may vote at a special ballot box. In order to ensure the prisoners' right to vote, the following measures have been arranged at the level of the ANP units: identifying enfranchised prisoners and informing them about the possibility of exercising the right to vote at the special ballot box; informing the enfranchised prisoners about the requirements to fill in an application regarding the exercise of the right to vote; taking action to make sure identity documents are issued to such prisoners who do not own such a document or whose documents have to be renewed; submitting the nominal lists, together with the applications, to the polling station to which the penitentiary or place of detention has been distributed. Another measure concerns the establishment and arrangement of an appropriate space within the unit, for the placement of ballot boxes and voting booths, taking into account the approximate number of prisoners participating in the elections, in accordance with the provisions of the Central Electoral Bureau Decision 56 of October 18, 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

