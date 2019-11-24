#2019PresidentialElection/BEC: 3.35% voter turnout by 9:00hrs



The nationwide voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections stood at 3.35% on Sunday by 9:00hrs, according to the data supplied by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 344,035 voters were recorded in the urban area and 266,883 in the rural area. According to the BEC spokesman, Mircea Preotescu, the turnout was 3.3 per cent in the urban area and 3.42 in the rural one. In Bucharest, the turnout was 2.95 per cent. A higher turnout was recorded in the counties of Ilfov (4.57 per cent), Constanta (4.52 per cent), Teleorman (4.50 per cent), Olt (4.40 per cent) and Tulcea (4.29 per cent), according to BEC. A lower turnout was recorded in the Harghita (1.26 per cent), Covasna (1.39 per cent), Satu Mare (2.51 per cent), Vaslui (2.55 per cent) and Mures (2.56 per cent) counties. In the Capital City, the turnout was 2.95 per cent, as following: District 1 - 3.41 per cent, District 2 - 3.13 per cent, District 3 - 2.44 per cent, District 4 - 3 per cent, District 5 - 2.87 per cent, District 6 - 3.15 per cent. The total number of electors who turned out to vote is 610,918, out of whom 508,382 were recorded on the permanent electoral lists. The turnout at 9:00hrs was 3.52 per cent in the first round. In 2014, in the second round of the election, the turnout was 8.52 per cent at 10:00 hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)