|
|
|
#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: I voted for Romania going forward, not backwards
Nov 24, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: I voted for Romania going forward, not backwards.
Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila said she voted for a Romania "going forward, not backwards," and "from the heart for Romania and the Romanians."
"I have voted for a Romania going forward, not backwards to times when we had no rights, we had no liberties, because all the power was in the hands of a single man. I have voted for a mandate at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] in which we should see more involvement, more work, more respect and devotion for the Romanian people and for our national interests. I have voted with my heart and from the heart for Romania and the Romanians," Viorica Dancila said on Sunday, after she exercised the right to vote at the "Sfantul Sava" National College.
Asked why she chose, same as in the first round, to cast her vote at such an early hour, the PSD candidate replied: "The early bird catches the worm, doesn’t it?".
Asked if she will win the elections, Dancila said: "It is not me who decides, the Romanians decide, but I have confidence in Romanians."
The PSD candidate was expected at the polling station by tens of supporters who wished her to become the president of Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea; editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks
The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)
Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest
Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)
United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania
Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10%
Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed.
According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37%
Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%.
According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69%
Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed.
According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)
#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52%
Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania.
According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)
|