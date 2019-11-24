|
#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 12:00hrs: 16.60%
Voter turnout in today’s second round of the presidential election as of noon nationwide was 16.60%, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
Out of a total of 3,024,679 voters who went to the polls, 1,774,154 voted in the urban areas and 1,250,525 in the countryside. In Bucharest, turnout was 16.20%.
A higher turnout was reported in the counties of Teleorman (21.17%), Constanta (20.15%), Ilfov (21.13%), Olt (20.48%) and Arges (16.69%).
A lower turnout was reported in the counties of Harghita (6.99%), Covasna (7.74%), Satu Mare (11.41%), Mures (12.83%) and Suceava (12.95% ).
The turnout in Bucharest was 16.20% overall, as follows: District 1 - 18.07%, District 2 - 16.83%, District 3 - 13.83%, District 4 - 16.75 %, District 5 - 15.10%, District 6 - 17.98%.
The total number of voters who showed up at the ballot box is 3,024,679, of which 2,659,237 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists.
In the first round of the presidential election this year voter turnout was 15.82% as of the same hour.
