National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday, after leaving the polling station, that he had voted for a better country. "I voted for a better country, for a finer country, a country that will prosper and a country that will know economic growth and political stability. I voted as I promised, nothing changed for 10-12 days, when I said how I will vote, and personally I did so. I hope the five years that come are better than those behind us," said Kelemen. He also had a message to the future president. "To be active, to be involved, to try to understand the problems of society and to have some priorities; Romania should count, the interest of each person should come first and some priorities for the next five years, so that respect and trust in society should be a principle and a core value," said Kelemen. Kelemen cast his ballot at the Tiberiu Popoviciu High School of Computer Science in Cluj-Napoca, accompanied by his children and wife. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)