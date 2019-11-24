#2019PresidentialElection/Basescu:I’ve voted with good thoughts;I want the guarantee that Romania develops positively in EU,NATO



Former President Traian Basescu has stated that he voted "with good thoughts," adding that he wants to have the guarantee that Romania would develop positively within the EU and NATO. "I want the guarantee that Romania will develop positively within the EU, NATO. I don't want to hear that insignificant persons make foreign affairs decisions and many others," Basescu stated, after he cast his vote at a polling station set up at the "Jean Monnet" High School. He has said that it would be good for Romanians to turn out to vote. "It's good they come to vote, because democracy isn't an optional matter. Many understand that it's optional. It's true, the Constitution doesn't force us, but if you want democracy then defend it. Defend it with the vote!," the former President stated. He came to vote accompanied by his wife Maria Basescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)