National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Sunday that he "is fully confident that at the end of the day, there will be hope for a modernising Romania again." "I cast the necessary and, in my opinion, mandatory vote for the quality of citizen of Romania. I have voted so that the 10 August file be finalised, I have voted for Romania to continue its direction towards Europe, the direction towards welfare and the direction towards a civilised state and a modern state. Only one of the two candidates offers that hope and it is not a guarantee, it is a hope. That is why I am urging all voters to come out and vote today, because today that small stamp is the force that we as a society have to give that message in which we want to talk about community and we want to talk about people and not about vested interests. I am urging people to come out and vote. This is a very important moment to the history of Romania and I am fully confident that at the end of the day, there will again be a hope for a modernising Romania," said Barna, at the ballot box. Unlike the first round of the presidential elections, when he was accompanied by the whole family, on Sunday Barna came to vote with colleagues from USR and PLUS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

