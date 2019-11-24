#2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: I’ve voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted for change



People's Movement Party (PMP) former candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu has stated that, in the runoff, he voted "against," unlike in the first round of elections, when he voted "for change." "The voting day is a day of celebration for democracy. It is not at all the case today, it is a sad day, it is a shameful day for Romania, in which, in fact, there is no hope for change. Romanians are voting between two catastrophes, between two forms of the continuity of the last years and a verse of Dante's Inferno comes to mind - 'Abandon all hope.' In fact, I have voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted in favour, I voted for some values, I voted for the future, I voted for change. Now, the second time, I have voted against, against a greater bad," Paleologu stated on Sunday, at the "Spiru Haret" High School, in Bucharest's District 2. He has stated that this "is a sad day which concluded an almost inexistent campaign." "This is the reality we deal with and I hope the Romanians remember this lesson, this painful lesson for the Romanian democracy, a sad day which concludes an almost inexistent campaign, without debates, in which democracy has been mocked by the main candidates and in which the two large parties showed their inability to select candidates to match the presidential position. But, obviously, having said that, we have to exercise our right to vote, without any high hope," Theodor Paleologu stated. Paleologu went to vote with his son Mihai. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

