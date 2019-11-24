#2019PresidentialElection/Over 39,000 law enforcement officers securing smooth running of presidential runoff



Over 39,000 police officers, gendarmes, firefighters, border guards and workers from other operational departments of the Interior Ministry (MAI) are making sure the second round of the presidential runoff today runs smoothly. "As many as 20,000 MAI staff are responsible for the security and protection of the 18,748 polling stations throughout the country, with over 3,600 MAI specialists checking and solving any complaints over electoral incidents, and the remaining called-up staff keeping public peace nationwide. In addition to the staff involved in today’s missions, over 17,000 MAI staff kept the polling stations safe between yesterday at 18:00hrs and this morning," MAI spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said Sunday. She added that voting started without any particular problems nationwide. "The chair of the electoral bureau of the polling station is under an obligation to take all necessary steps, including public peace measures, in order for the elections to proceed under the best circumstance. Anyone refusing to comply with the orders of the polling station chair regarding public peace will be fined between 1,500 and 4,500 lei," said Dajbog. She added the powers of the chair of the polling station extend also outside the polling area, in the yard, around the polling place, as well as in the streets and public markets, up to a distance of 500 meters, and for keeping order, the chair may call on the law enforcement officers. According to the same source, 648 persons in the Romanian Police custody have requested to vote today. In today’s runoff, Romanian citizens who are at least 18 years old can vote, and 536 young people have reached this age on Sunday. Mentally ill persons as well as well as disenfranchised people under a final court decision are not allowed to vote. "In order to support the citizens who want to vote but do not hold valid identity documents, the Directorate for Persons Record and Databases Management has recommended the county services and the office in Bucharest to stay open until 21:00hrs today," said Dajbog. She also said that in the country, citizens vote at the polling station where the street or their domicile or residence has been distributed, and if they are in another administrative-territorial unit, they can vote at any polling station there. The members of the electoral bureau of the polling stations as well as the computer operators of the electoral bureau of the polling stations and the security staff vote at the polling stations where they carry out their duties. Voters with reduced mobility can vote at any polling station that provides adequate access to the voting booth. A special ballot box will be used for bed-ridden voters; voters who on election day are elsewhere in the country and who because of the specific activity they carry out cannot show up at the polling station; enfranchised prisoners. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/Over 39,000 law enforcement officers securing smooth running of presidential runoff.Over 39,000 police officers, gendarmes, firefighters, border guards and workers from other operational departments of the Interior Ministry (MAI) are making sure the second round of the presidential runoff today runs smoothly. "As many as 20,000 MAI staff are responsible for the security and protection of the 18,748 polling stations throughout the country, with over 3,600 MAI specialists checking and solving any complaints over electoral incidents, and the remaining called-up staff keeping public peace nationwide. In addition to the staff involved in today’s missions, over 17,000 MAI staff kept the polling stations safe between yesterday at 18:00hrs and this morning," MAI spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said Sunday. She added that voting started without any particular problems nationwide. "The chair of the electoral bureau of the polling station is under an obligation to take all necessary steps, including public peace measures, in order for the elections to proceed under the best circumstance. Anyone refusing to comply with the orders of the polling station chair regarding public peace will be fined between 1,500 and 4,500 lei," said Dajbog. She added the powers of the chair of the polling station extend also outside the polling area, in the yard, around the polling place, as well as in the streets and public markets, up to a distance of 500 meters, and for keeping order, the chair may call on the law enforcement officers. According to the same source, 648 persons in the Romanian Police custody have requested to vote today. In today’s runoff, Romanian citizens who are at least 18 years old can vote, and 536 young people have reached this age on Sunday. Mentally ill persons as well as well as disenfranchised people under a final court decision are not allowed to vote. "In order to support the citizens who want to vote but do not hold valid identity documents, the Directorate for Persons Record and Databases Management has recommended the county services and the office in Bucharest to stay open until 21:00hrs today," said Dajbog. She also said that in the country, citizens vote at the polling station where the street or their domicile or residence has been distributed, and if they are in another administrative-territorial unit, they can vote at any polling station there. The members of the electoral bureau of the polling stations as well as the computer operators of the electoral bureau of the polling stations and the security staff vote at the polling stations where they carry out their duties. Voters with reduced mobility can vote at any polling station that provides adequate access to the voting booth. A special ballot box will be used for bed-ridden voters; voters who on election day are elsewhere in the country and who because of the specific activity they carry out cannot show up at the polling station; enfranchised prisoners. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)



Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)



United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

