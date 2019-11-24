#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania



The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, has stated that he voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and called on the electors to turn out to vote. "Today is a very, very important day. I personally have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and I invite you all, dear Romanians, to turn out to vote. Today, it is an extremely important day, we vote for Romania’s future, for the direction in which Romania should go further. Today is the day of the champions with the "VOTED" stamp in their hand. Dear Romanians, today, be all champions!," Iohannis stated after he cast his vote at the polling station set up at the "Jean Monnet" High School. He showed that he expected many Romanians to turn out to vote. "I have the expectation for many Romanians to turn out to vote and, obviously, with some excitement, we are expecting the result this evening," Iohannis stated. Iohannis has also said that he doesn’t believe there will be any incidents. "From the pieces of information I have so far, everything is very well organised and I believe things will unfold normally. It’s important for people to go and vote," the President concluded. Accompanying the head of state at the polling station were Prime Minister and PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban and several Liberals. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania.The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, has stated that he voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and called on the electors to turn out to vote. "Today is a very, very important day. I personally have voted for a modern, European, normal Romania and I invite you all, dear Romanians, to turn out to vote. Today, it is an extremely important day, we vote for Romania’s future, for the direction in which Romania should go further. Today is the day of the champions with the "VOTED" stamp in their hand. Dear Romanians, today, be all champions!," Iohannis stated after he cast his vote at the polling station set up at the "Jean Monnet" High School. He showed that he expected many Romanians to turn out to vote. "I have the expectation for many Romanians to turn out to vote and, obviously, with some excitement, we are expecting the result this evening," Iohannis stated. Iohannis has also said that he doesn’t believe there will be any incidents. "From the pieces of information I have so far, everything is very well organised and I believe things will unfold normally. It’s important for people to go and vote," the President concluded. Accompanying the head of state at the polling station were Prime Minister and PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban and several Liberals. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)



Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)



United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

