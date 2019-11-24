#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 13:00hrs: 22.07%



Voter turnout in today’s second round of the presidential election as of 13:00hrs nationwide was 22.07%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 4,021,634 voters voted: 2,363,058 in the urban areas and 1,658,576 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the turnout was 22.33%. A higher turnout was reported in the counties of Ilfov (28.03%), Teleorman (25.68%), Constanta (25.62%), Brasov (25.45%) and Arges (25.43%). A lower turnout was reported in the counties of Harghita (9.74%), Covasna (10.72%), Satu Mare (15.98%), Vaslui (17.58%) and Mures (17.67%). The turnout in Bucharest was 22.33% overall, as follows: District 1 - 25.08%, District 2 - 23.12%, District 3 - 19%, District 4 - 23.04%, District 5 - 20.90%, District 6 - 24.76%. The total number of voters who showed up at the ballot box is 4,021,634, of which 3,532,318 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists. In the first round of the presidential election this year voter turnout was 20.68% as of the same hour. In the 2014 presidential runoff, the turnout was 27.22% as of the same hour. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 13:00hrs: 22.07%.Voter turnout in today’s second round of the presidential election as of 13:00hrs nationwide was 22.07%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 4,021,634 voters voted: 2,363,058 in the urban areas and 1,658,576 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the turnout was 22.33%. A higher turnout was reported in the counties of Ilfov (28.03%), Teleorman (25.68%), Constanta (25.62%), Brasov (25.45%) and Arges (25.43%). A lower turnout was reported in the counties of Harghita (9.74%), Covasna (10.72%), Satu Mare (15.98%), Vaslui (17.58%) and Mures (17.67%). The turnout in Bucharest was 22.33% overall, as follows: District 1 - 25.08%, District 2 - 23.12%, District 3 - 19%, District 4 - 23.04%, District 5 - 20.90%, District 6 - 24.76%. The total number of voters who showed up at the ballot box is 4,021,634, of which 3,532,318 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists. In the first round of the presidential election this year voter turnout was 20.68% as of the same hour. In the 2014 presidential runoff, the turnout was 27.22% as of the same hour. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]