#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 15:00hrs: 31.39%



Voter turnout in Sunday's second round of the presidential election as of 15:00hrs nationwide was 31.39%, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 5,719,976 voters voted: 3,304,937 in the urban areas and 2,415,039 in the countryside. In Bucharest, the turnout was 32.64%.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican)