#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations on third day of vote abroad
Nov 24, 2019
More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election.
Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
According to the data from BEC, most Romanians who voted abroad at the polling stations were recorded in Italy - approximately 122,000. There were also 94,000 Romanians who voted in the UK and almost 93,000 who voted in Germany. In Spain, the country with the largest number of polling stations, 143, there were 82,000 Romanians who showed up at the polling stations.
Romanians abroad started to vote on Friday and they can still vote until Sunday evening.
There were 835 polling stations organised for them in the weekend, between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm local time. Voters who will still be inside a polling station at 9:00 pm, and also those outside the polling stations, will still be able to vote until 11:59 pm.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks
The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)
Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest
Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)
United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania
Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10%
Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed.
According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37%
Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%.
According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69%
Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed.
According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)
#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52%
Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania.
According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)
